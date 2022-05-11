Victorville parents arrested for abusing a 7-year-old boy released from custody

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Victorville parents arrested for abusing a 7-year-old boy have been released from custody.

On April 29, 2022, the victim’s school notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department of 13 contusions to the boy’s back.

Sheriff’s officials said the contusions were consistent with physical abuse.

Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail assumed the investigation and identified Roniel Parrales, 31, and Erika Gonzalez, 30, as suspects and arrested them.

Both suspects were booked into the West Valley Detention Center for violation of California Penal Code 273a(a) Willful Cruelty to a Child and held on a bail amount of $100,000.

According to public booking logs, Parrales posted bail and was released from custody on May 6, 2022, and has no court appearances scheduled. Gonzalez was booked on “Detention On;y” and was released from custody on May 3rd with no court appearance scheduled.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

