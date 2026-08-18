Victorville Man Steals $3,000 In Copper From Commerce Business, Returns The Next Morning And Gets Arrested

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 55-year-old Victorville man was arrested Tuesday after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies said he returned to a City of Commerce business where he had allegedly stolen about $3,000 worth of copper wiring and electrical components the night before.

Uriel Hernandez, 55, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and vandalism following the investigation, according to a written statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said Hernandez arrived at a closed business in the 5000 block of Triggs Street at about 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. He allegedly removed copper wiring and electrical components from the exterior of the building, damaging security and electrical equipment in the process.

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Employees returned to the business Tuesday morning and discovered the theft. After reviewing surveillance video, they obtained a description of the suspect, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

(image: Google Maps)

Authorities said Hernandez returned to the location shortly afterward, possibly to commit another theft.

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Employees contacted the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station, and responding deputies searched the surrounding area. Hernandez was located and detained near Indiana Street and Union Pacific Avenue in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Deputies recovered approximately $3,000 worth of copper wire and electrical components that authorities said had been stolen from the business the previous day.

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In addition to the stolen property, Hernandez allegedly caused several thousand dollars in damage to the business’s infrastructure.

(image: Google Maps)

He was taken to the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station for booking on suspicion of grand theft and vandalism.

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“This arrest reflects the outstanding work, vigilance, and dedication of our deputies,” Sheriff Robert G. Luna said in the statement. “Copper theft is not a victimless crime; it impacts businesses, residents, and critical infrastructure. I commend our deputies for their quick response and thorough police work that led to this arrest and recovery of stolen property.”

The Sheriff’s Department said it has been addressing copper theft through targeted patrols, identifying vulnerable locations, analyzing theft patterns and coordinating with businesses and neighboring law enforcement agencies.

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Authorities said investigators have seen thieves target accessible, high-value copper and rooftop HVAC equipment. The department has also identified illegal makeshift recycling operations as an emerging trend.

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The Sheriff’s Department warned that the value of stolen copper can be substantially less than the damage caused during a theft, which can result in expensive repairs, business interruptions and utility or telecommunications outages.

Anyone who witnesses a metal theft in progress is advised not to confront the suspect and to call 911.

People with information regarding organized retail theft, cargo theft or metal theft can contact the LASD Organized Retail Crimes Task Force at ORCTF@LASD.ORG or 562-946-7270. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

(Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) (Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) (Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

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