Victorville Man Sentenced To 3 Years As Accessory In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Jeremy Rosales

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville man was sentenced to three years in county jail after pleading no contest to a felony accessory charge in connection with the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Jeremy Rosales, according to documents from the Superior Court of California, County of San Bernardino.

The court sentenced Abel Diego Ramirez, 28, on November 18, 2026, imposing the upper term of three years for the accessory conviction under Penal Code section 32. The court denied probation and mandatory supervision and awarded Ramirez 537 days of custody credit, including 269 days served and 268 days of conduct credit.

A murder charge against Ramirez was dismissed on June 8, 2026, following a Section 995 motion. Ramirez pleaded no contest to the felony accessory charge on October 29, 2026, as part of a plea agreement.

Court documents show that, at the request of prosecutors, the court dismissed the second-degree robbery charge under Penal Code section 211 and the conspiracy charge under section 182(a)(1). The court also struck three firearm enhancements under section 12022(a)(1), one attached to each of the robbery, conspiracy and accessory counts.

The shooting was reported at about 8:20 p.m. on January 16, 2026, after sheriff’s dispatch received multiple calls about gunfire in the area of Glen Canyon Lane and Burwood Avenue, near Mojave Vista Park in Victorville.

Deputies found Rosales in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Rosales played youth football for the SoCal Trojans. His friends called him “Tank.”

On February 2, 2026, investigators arrested Ramirez and an unidentified 16-year-old boy from Victorville on suspicion of murder in Rosales’ death.

Additional details about the juvenile’s case were unavailable.

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