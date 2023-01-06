Victorville man released on bail after firing gun in a residential neighborhood

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Jonathan Boraks, 40, was released on bail after firing a gun in a residential neighborhood in Victorville, officials said.

On December 26, 2022, at approximately 9:51 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a man with a gun in the 17000 block of Torino Drive.

Sheriff’s officials said Boraks was outside his residence when he fired one shot into the air before going back inside.

Upon arrival, deputies set a perimeter outside of the residence and made announcements for all occupants to exit. Multiple occupants including Boraks exited and were detained.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “a search of the residence resulted in the seizure of one shotgun, five handguns, a 31-round large capacity magazine, a 50-round large capacity magazine drum, and cocaine.

Deputies booked Boraks into custody for negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and possessing a large capacity magazine. Boraks bailed out of custody the following morning.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.