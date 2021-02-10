Victorville man pleads not guilty to choking family dog

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A 25-year-old Victorville man arrested for choking the family dog and resisting arrest pleaded not guilty during a court hearing.

It happened on February 6, 2021, when sheriff’s dispatch received a call for deputies to respond to a home in the 13500 block of Mesa Linda Avenue.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the caller reported a disturbance at the home involving Christian Camarillo, choking and hitting the family dog and being armed with a kitchen knife.”

Upon arrival Deputy R. Morales, with the Victorville Police Department, contacted Camarillo inside the home and Morales became aggressive as the deputy attempted to detain him.

“As Morales attempted to detain him, he became aggressive. At one point Camarillo broke free from the deputy’s hold and threatened him. He continued to ignore the deputy’s commands and exited the home. After numerous attempts to detain Camarillo, he moved towards the deputy, prompting him to deploy his Taser. Additional deputies arrived, and Camarillo was taken into custody,” stated the release.

Camarillo was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for animal cruelty, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, and obstructing an Officer. Sheriff’s officials said the dog did not sustain any lasting injuries.

The suspect, Christian Camarillo, is currently being held on a $50,000 bail and pleaded not guilty to all charges during his February 9th court hearing in Victorville. According to court documents, the next preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 18th.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy R. Morales at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

