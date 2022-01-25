Victorville man killed in single-vehicle crash on D Street

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old Victorville man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday night.

It happened on January 24, 2022, at about 11:29 pm, in the area of D Street and the I-15 freeway off-ramp and involved a 2017 Nissan 370Z.

Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle in a dirt field north of D Street and the driver, identified as Efstratios Maloutas, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies with the Victorville Stations Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded and assumed the investigation.

“Through the investigation, it was determined Maloutas had been traveling northwest on D Street. He drove at high speeds, struck a curb, and drove off the roadway. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest in the dirt field,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Mata at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

