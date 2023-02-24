All News
Victorville man held on $1 million bail after he was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Victorville man arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child is being held on a $1,000,000,00 dollar bail.
It happened on February 21, 2023, at about 11:00 am, in the area of Camelback Drive and Silverlake Place in Victorville.
According to arrest records, the suspect identified as “Jurge Josue ReyesFuentes“, is charged with PC288(A)PC28(A)(1)(A).
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG, “ReyesFuentes was arrested after a female juvenile victim reported she had been sexually molested by him for several years. The suspect is known to the victim. No further information is available.”
The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on 2/23. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
California Penal Code § 288 PC sets forth the crime of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. Commonly referred to as child molestation, this is broadly defined as any touching of a child under the age of 14 when done for sexual purposes. A conviction is a felony punishable by 3, 6 or 8 years in state prison.
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
Victorville man held on $1 million bail after he was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Victorville man arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child is being held...
Blizzard Warning Issued; Weather expected to take “an abrupt turn for the worse” on Friday
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), the ongoing showery weather will continue through...
24-year-old Adelanto man tased and robbed during a pre-arranged meeting to sell shoes
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Adelanto man was tased and robbed during a pre-arranged meeting to sell shoes. It...
VVTA bus involved in an accident Thursday morning in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) bus was involved in a traffic accident Thursday morning in...
1 injured after Dodge Journey SUV overturns on northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was taken to a hospital following a crash involving an SUV that overturned on...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
18-year-old fleeing from a house party in Victorville involved in hit-and-run crash
-
All News1 week ago
Transient arrested after breaking into a storage room in Victorville
-
Featured1 week ago
2 juveniles arrested for burglarizing a school and a home Friday night in Victorville
-
All News2 weeks ago
Several critically injured after 2 motorcycles collide into pickup truck in Apple Valley
-
15 freeway3 weeks ago
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
-
15 freeway2 weeks ago
Man killed changing tire ID’d; Victorville woman charged with felony DUI
-
15 freeway2 weeks ago
15 Freeway shutdown after driver pinned under overturned semi
-
All News3 weeks ago
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville