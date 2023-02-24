Victorville man held on $1 million bail after he was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Victorville man arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child is being held on a $1,000,000,00 dollar bail.

It happened on February 21, 2023, at about 11:00 am, in the area of Camelback Drive and Silverlake Place in Victorville.

According to arrest records, the suspect identified as “Jurge Josue ReyesFuentes“, is charged with PC288(A)PC28(A)(1)(A).

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG, “ReyesFuentes was arrested after a female juvenile victim reported she had been sexually molested by him for several years. The suspect is known to the victim. No further information is available.”

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on 2/23. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

California Penal Code § 288 PC sets forth the crime of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. Commonly referred to as child molestation, this is broadly defined as any touching of a child under the age of 14 when done for sexual purposes. A conviction is a felony punishable by 3, 6 or 8 years in state prison.

