Victorville Man Convicted in Methamphetamine Trafficking Case

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Noel Alfredo Garcia, a 34-year-old resident of Victorville, California, has been found guilty by a federal jury for his involvement in a methamphetamine trafficking operation.

Garcia was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, charges that could result in a prison sentence ranging from 10 years to life.

Details of the Case

The evidence presented during the trial highlighted Garcia’s role in transporting nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine from Victorville to Lakeland, Florida. Garcia worked alongside Jesus Villapudua, who organized the shipment and enlisted Garcia for the transportation. Phone records indicated continuous communication between Garcia and Villapudua during the planning and execution stages of the delivery.

On January 29, 2024, Garcia was pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol, where officers found the methamphetamine in the trunk of his vehicle. Further investigations revealed that Garcia had made multiple trips across the United States to transport narcotics and their proceeds.

Co-Defendant Pleaded Guilty

Jesus Villapudua, Garcia’s co-defendant, had already pleaded guilty to the same charges on May 23, 2024. His guilty plea, along with Garcia’s conviction, signifies law enforcement’s success in curbing drug trafficking activities.

Collaborative Efforts in Investigation

This case was jointly investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Florida Highway Patrol, with essential support from the Bradenton Police Department. The prosecution team, led by Assistant United States Attorneys Jeff Chang and Samantha Newman, ensured the thorough handling of the case.

(Photo: US Attorney’s Office)





