Victorville man claiming to be with the cartel arrested after pointing a rifle at woman and her children

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at a woman and her children while claiming to be a cartel member was released from custody on a bond, officials said.

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at 6:18 p.m., sheriff’s dispatch received a call from a female in fear for her and her children’s lives.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the victim reported a male subject exited his residence while his children were next to him and pointed a rifle at the victim while making threats and claiming he was with the cartel. “

Deputies arrived on-scene and made announcements for the occupants to exit, to which they complied.

Francisco Macias, Jr., 35, a resident of Victorville, was one of the occupants and was identified as the suspect. Deputies discovered Macias was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Sheriff’s officials served a search warrant at the location which resulted in the recovery of the AR-15 used to threaten the victim, a high-capacity magazine, methamphetamines, and additional evidence related to this case.

Macias was transported and booked at High Desert Detention Center and later released from custody on a bond.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.