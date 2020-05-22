Victorville man charged with multiple child sex crimes, police seek additional victims

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is reaching out to the public to find potential victims after a 31-year-old Victorville man is arrested for multiple counts of child sexual assault.

Deputy V. Quiroz and Deputy T. Kautz, with Victorville Police Department, received information about 31-year-old Chrisobal Gustavo Rolon, regarding accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

An extensive investigation was launched, leading deputies to five victims, and on May 19, 2020, Rolon was booked at High Desert Detention Center on unrelated charges. Two days later, on May 21, 2020, Deputies Quiroz and Kautz contacted Rolon at the jail.

According to a news release, “Rolon was booked on additional charges for sex with a minor, incest, oral copulation, lewd & lascivious acts with a child under 14 and sexual penetration by force.”

Deputies believe there may be additional victims that have not yet come forward and are releasing Rolon’s booking photo.

So far, deputies have identified the following victims:

14-year old female

16-year old female (14 at the time of the crime)

26-year old female (15 and younger at the time of the crime)

28-year old female (15 at the time of the crime)

22-year old female (15 at the time of the crime)

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy V. Quiroz or Deputy T. Kautz at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

