Victorville Man Breaks into Ex-Girlfriends Home and Assaults Male Victim with a Hammer

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old Victorville man is behind bars after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and beat her new boyfriend with a hammer, officials said.

It happened on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 10:58 p.m., when deputies responded to a 911 call in the 9000 block of Verbena in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Joseph Carter, came to her residence and parked his vehicle across the garage door so the victim could not exit the garage.

“Carter then broke into the house through a rear window and found his ex-girlfriend with a male subject. Carter chased the couple into the garage, where he proceeded to smash the windows of the victim’s vehicle with a hammer. Carter smashed the passenger window and pulled the male victim out of the vehicle. The suspect then beat the male victim with the hammer,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital with major injuries and an update on his condition was not available.

The suspect was located by deputies fleeing the scene in his vehicle in the area of Mesa Linda Avenue and Main Street. Sheriff’s officials said the hammer was located inside his vehicle and Carter was arrested without incident and charged with PC245 Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Not a Firearm.

He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center, in lieu of $40,000.00 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing inside a Victorville courtroom today at 12:30 pm.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C. Lajuj, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

