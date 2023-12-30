Victorville man attempting to fight customers at a Jack in the Box was arrested after a pursuit

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In the early hours of Christmas Eve 2023, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to a disturbance at the Jack In the Box located in the 12100 block of Hesperia Road.

Dispatch received reports indicating that a male, later identified as 33-year-old Cesar Herrera, a resident of Victorville, was allegedly attempting to fight with customers in the parking lot.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers engaged with the suspect, only for Herrera to quickly flee in a Toyota Camry, resulting in a pursuit through the city streets.

Deputies chased Herrera until he eventually brought the vehicle to a halt in the vicinity of Bear Valley Road and 5th Avenue. Determined to evade capture, Herrera abandoned the car and attempted to escape on foot.

However, the swift actions of the deputies resulted in the successful apprehension of the suspect.

Herrera was taken into custody and subsequently charged with evading a peace officer under VC2800.2(A) Evading with Disregard to Public Safety.

According to public records, he was released on bail the following day, with no court date/appearance scheduled.

The investigation is being handled by the Victorville Police Department.



