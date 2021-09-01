Victorville man arrested on drug charges after search warrant

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 43-year-old Victorville man on drug charges after a search warrant.

On Friday, August 27, 2021, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the 14000 block of Holly Drive in Victorville. Deputy T. Loup authored the search warrant.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “during the search of the residence, several grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl were located.”



The suspect, identified as, James Coleman was taken into custody without incident and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance for sale and is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on August 31, 2021. In addition to this charge, Coleman is being held on a felony no-bail warrant.



Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Loup or D. Ciani at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

