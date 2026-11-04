Victorville Man Arrested In Juvenile Sex Crimes Case; Detectives Say More Victims May Exist

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Victorville man was arrested after Hesperia investigators said he had unlawful sexual intercourse with a female juvenile victim, and detectives believe additional victims may exist.

Sergio Hernandez Jr., a resident of Victorville, was arrested Friday, October 30, 2026, and booked into the West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Hesperia Police Department, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station responded on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, to a call for service involving a female juvenile victim who had sexual intercourse numerous times with Hernandez.

“Hernandez worked at numerous local ranches within San Bernardino County, which was where he met the victim,” the department stated.

Investigators said they determined Hernandez worked at the ranch and knew the victim was a juvenile. Officials also said they believe Hernandez may have been sexually active with other juveniles throughout San Bernardino County.

Hernandez was booked on suspicion of PC 261.5(C), unlawful intercourse with a minor more than three years; PC 289(H), sexual penetration with a victim under 18; and PC 287(B)(1), oral copulation with a person under 18, according to the department.

Investigators are releasing Hernandez’s photo and are urging anyone who may have been victimized by him, or anyone with information related to the case, to contact the Hesperia Station.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available at mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.

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