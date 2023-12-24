All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Victorville Man Arrested in Connection with the Murder of a 58-Year-Old Woman

Detectives are conducting a murder investigation in a residential neighborhood near the Green Tree Golf course in Victorville.
A woman was found shot to death in a residential neighborhood near the Green Tree Golf course in Victorville. The suspect has been arrested. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

Victorville, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An arrest has been made in connection with a murder investigation in a residential neighborhood near the Green Tree Golf course in Victorville.

The incident took place on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at approximately 4:17 am, when deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 16000 block of Wimbleton Drive, near Arrowhead Drive, following a report of a deceased female.

68-year-old Roger Guyton was arrested in connection to the murder of a 58-year-old woman. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the woman deceased inside the home, with gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail subsequently assumed control of the investigation, with two Crime Scientific Investigation trucks and detectives from the sheriff’s homicide team responding to the location, per a prior VVNG article.

In an update, it was revealed that the suspect, identified as 68-year-old Roger Guyton, a resident of Victorville, was taken into custody following the investigation.

Homicide detectives determined that Guyton was in the bedroom with the victim when two other occupants in the home heard gunshots and promptly called 9-1-1.

The victim, a 58-year-old female resident of Victorville, has been identified, though her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the Department announced.

Subsequently, Guyton was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center, where he remains without bail.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should reach out to We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 23, 2023Last Updated: December 23, 2023

