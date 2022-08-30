Victorville man arrested for possession of narcotics for sale after a search warrant

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 61-year-old Victorville man was arrested for possession of narcotics for sale after a search warrant at a residence.

It happened on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:37 a.m., in the 16000 block of Nisqualli Road in Victorville.

The suspect, later identified as Raymond Garza, was located and detained inside the residence.

According to sheriff’s officials, the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of 2.5 lbs. of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used for selling narcotics.

Additionally, a handgun, high-capacity magazine, and ammunition were seized.

Garza was arrested and booked into custody for possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of a controlled substance while armed. He is being held in custody with a $300,000 bail, pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Moorman with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.