Victorville man arrested for obstructing and resisting an officer

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old Victorville man was arrested for obstructing and resisting an officer earlier this week.

At about 12:08 pm, on June 6, 2021, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to a subject disturbance at a home in the 15200 block of Seneca Road. The reporting party stated the suspect was trying to hit people and was breaking things in the home.

Upon arrival, the first deputy at the scene contacted the involved parties, including the suspect, Carlton Thurston. During the investigation, the suspect left the location, and the deputy located him down the street.

The deputy attempted to place him in handcuffs, and the suspect became physical and resisted arrest. During the altercation, the suspect punched the deputy and attempted to place him in a control hold before fleeing on foot. The deputy pursued the suspect and took him into custody after deploying his department-issued Taser to gain compliance.

Thurston was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for obstructing/resisting an officer. The deputy suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information about this investigation or video of the incident is asked to contact Deputy J. Greterman at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.