Victorville man arrested for multiple robberies and burglaries

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old Victorville man was arrested for robbery, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance for sale, officials said.

The suspect, Jeremy Thomas Stephens, was arrested in connection to the following burglaries:

CVS Pharmacy

Circle K

Dollar General

Lowe’s, O’Reilly

Luna Market

Igles De Restoration

Confidential Male Adult

On April 22, 2020, Deputy A. Curtis responded to a petty theft that had just occurred at CVS Pharmacy on Palmdale Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the caller reported the male suspect had walked out of the store approximately 5 minutes before the call. Within an hour of Curtis responding to the robbery, two other robberies were reported with similar circumstances at Circle K on Mojave Drive and Dollar General on Palmdale Road.”

Deputy Curtis put out a “Be On the Look Out” (BOLO) for the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored Mazda MZ6 with license plates belonging to a different vehicle, being driven by a white adult male.

Upon seeing the BOLO, Deputy J. Gice, with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, contacted Curtis with information on the suspect. Gice had been investigating a robbery and burglary at Igles De Restoration church; both believed to have been committed by the same suspect.

“During the robbery, the suspect had been confronted by someone at the church. He brandished a pry bar in an aggressive manner leading the victim to fear for his safety,” stated sheriff’s officials. “After a short physical altercation, the victim wrestled the pry bar away from the suspect, and the suspect fled.”

Deputy Gice had information leading them to believe they were looking for the same suspect. Jeremy Stephens was located at Bonanza Road and Petaluma Road, where he had been staying.

During the search of Stephens’ vehicle and the trailer home he was staying in, deputies recovered multiple items from the church thefts, as well as several retail thefts.

The total estimated value of the items stolen was more than $3900.

Deputies also located suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia associated with the sales and use of narcotics.

Stephens was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for robbery, burglary, possession of a controlled substance for sale, retail theft, transportation of a controlled substance, retail theft with intent to sell, and forging/altering vehicle registration.

According to public booking logs, Stephens is currently being held on a combined total bail of half a million dollars and s scheduled to be arraigned on April 27 and May 5, 2020.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy A. Curtis at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

