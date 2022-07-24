All News
Victorville man arrested for killing his mom, search continues to find her body
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A family is asking for the public’s help in finding the body of a 69-year-old woman after she was killed by her own son.
The suspect, 34-year-old Anthony Raymond Falcon, a resident of Victorville, was arrested for PC187(A) Murder on July 21, 2022, in the 4200 block of State Highway 138 in Phelan.
According to family, Yvonne Martin, a resident of Phelan, was reported missing by her husband on Wednesday of this week after he returned home from work and she was gone. Family said her car, keys, and other personal belongings were all left behind.
Responding deputies conducted a search and began the initial investigation but were unable to locate Martin. A records check revealed Martin was a protected person in a restraining order against her son, Anthony Falcon.
Deputies contacted Falcon at a residence in Phelan and after his interviewed he was arrested. He remains in custody at the High Desert Detention Center without bail.
On July 21, 2022, Falcon’s vehicle, a silver 2004 Saturn Vue, was discovered in a remote desert area of Lancaster. Sheriff’s officials said extensive searches have been conducted by ground and air units, but the victim has not been located.
Anthony’s sister had the opportunity to speak with him and when she asked him where their mom was he replied that he doesn’t remember.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
