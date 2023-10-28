Victorville man arrested for false imprisonment after forcing victim to leave party with him

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials arrested a 30-year-old Victorville man for false imprisonment after he forced the victim to leave a party with him.

On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, around 11:18 PM, law enforcement officials from the Apple Valley Police Department were sent to the 20200 block of Serrano Road to address a disturbance.

Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy D. Padilla discovered a vehicle parked in front of the residence with two individuals inside. After conducting an investigation, the deputy determined that the two subjects had attended a party together in Victorville.

“After being at the party for a time, the suspect, identified as Jaykhuan Bryant, forced the victim to leave the party with him,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The suspect drove the victim to Apple Valley and parked in front of apartments located in the 20200 block of Serrano Road.

The victim was unable to exit the vehicle and began honking the horn and yelling. At the conclusion of the investigation, Bryant was arrested for false imprisonment.

Jaykhuan Bryant was transported to the High Desert Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Padilla with the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

