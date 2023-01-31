Victorville man arrested for DUI after crashing into a Sheriff’s Sergeant in unmarked Charger

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old Victorville man was arrested for DUI after causing a multi-car accident that involved a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Sergeant in an unmarked vehicle.

It happened on Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 10:08 p.m., at the intersection of Amargosa Road and Palmdale Road in Victorville.

The suspect, Jonathan Hiromoto, was driving a GMC Yukon when he failed to stop at the westbound red stoplight. Officials said he collided with an unmarked Sheriff’s Dodge Charger, driven by a Sheriff’s Sergeant, and a Chevy Tahoe, driven by an adult female.

The driver of the Charger was transported to a local hospital for his injuries and was later released to recover at home. The Dodge received major damage and was towed from the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe did not require medical attention. Her vehicle had minor damage but was operational.

“Hiromoto had obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was uncooperative when deputies attempted a field sobriety test,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Hiromoto was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center for felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.