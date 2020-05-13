Victorville man arrested for DUI after crash on 7th Street

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 37-year-old Victorville man was arrested for DUI after causing a crash Tuesday night.

It happened at about 8:20 pm at the intersection of La Paz Drive and 7th Street in Victorville.

The subject, Rolando Rojas, was driving a 1997 Nissan Sentra when he collided with a 2008 Pontiac at the intersection.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies investigating the collision found indications Rojas was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Rojas’ driver’s license is suspended as a result of a previous DUI and he is currently on probation,” stated Rodriguez.

Rojas was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for DUI, driving with a suspended license, and violating probation.

There were no significant injuries sustained during the collision.

