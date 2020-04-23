Victorville man arrested for distributing child porn worked as a 5th-grade teacher in La Puente

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old Victorville man arrested for distributing child pornography was also found to have worked as a 5th-grade teacher for Hacienda La Puente Unified School District, officials said.

The suspect, Steven Pilar, posted bail and was released from custody on the same date of his arrest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC), and Sheriff’s Hi-Tech Division launched an investigation into the downloading, possession and distribution of child pornography.

“Through investigation, it was determined the child pornography was distributed from a home in Victorville,” stated the release.

Authorities served a search warrant at the home of the suspect in the 11900 block of Autumn Wind Lane and interviewed Pilar before subsequently arresting him for the distribution of over a thousand images and videos of child pornography.

Investigators learned Pilar worked as a fifth-grade teacher for the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District and released his booking photo to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

