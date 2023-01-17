Victorville man arrested for attempted robbery found dead inside cell

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 53-year-old Victorville man arrested for attempted robbery was found dead inside his cell at the High Desert Detention Center.

Sheriff’s officials said that on January 13, 2023, John Aceves was arrested by deputies from the Victorville Police Department for attempted robbery. He was booked into High Desert Detention Center.

“On Monday, January 16, 2023, Aceves was found unresponsive in his cell. Deputies performed CPR until jail medical staff arrived and took over medical aid,” stated sheriff’s officials.

American Medical Response arrived and despite life saving measures, Aceves was pronounced deceased.

Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and are conducting the investigation.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Daniel Berumen, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

