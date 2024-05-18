Victorville Man Arrested for 2004 Cold Case Murder in Moorpark CA

MOORPARK, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In a significant breakthrough, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Cold Case Unit has arrested a Victorville man in connection with a murder that remained unsolved for two decades.

Antoine Nehme,72, has been taken into custody for the murder of Dennis Wood, a crime that occurred on April 16, 2004.

On that fateful day at approximately 5:30 P.M., deputies responded to a well-being check call at a residence in the 12500 block of Mountain Trail Street in Moorpark. Upon entering the home, they discovered the lifeless body of 71-year-old Dennis Wood, the resident of the home. Wood had been shot and was confirmed to be a victim of homicide.

Despite exhaustive efforts by the Sheriff’s Office to investigate the case, all leads eventually ran cold. However, the case was periodically reviewed by Sheriff’s investigators, who identified Antoine Nehme as a potential suspect over the years.

In 2023, the Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation, leading to the discovery of new evidence that connected Nehme to Wood and his murder. This renewed effort culminated in Nehme’s arrest on May 14, 2024. Nehme is currently held at Ventura County Jail with bail set at $2,000,000, awaiting court proceedings.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about Dennis Wood’s murder to come forward. Individuals can contact the Sheriff’s Cold Case Unit at (805) 383-8739 or email coldcase@ventura.org.

