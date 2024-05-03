Victorville Man Arrested Following High-Speed Chase in Apple Valley Released on Bail

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man from Victorville was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit by law enforcement, authorities reported.

The incident began when deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were called to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle at about 7:36 am, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The vehicle, which had been reported to be idling on Itasca Road since the prior evening, was approached by deputies.

The occupant, identified as 27-year-old Maurice Bowman, was initially requested to step out and speak with the officers. Instead, Bowman chose to flee the scene, igniting a chase with law enforcement.

The pursuit lasted approximately nine minutes, stretching through Apple Valley into Hesperia, with speeds exceeding 100 mph at times. Eventually, Bowman’s vehicle crashed near the intersection of Rock Springs and Glendale Roads, where he was apprehended without further issues.

Following the chase, Bowman was medically evaluated before being booked into the West Valley Detention Center. It was discovered that he also had an outstanding felony warrant from Riverside County.

Despite the serious nature of the incident, Bowman was able to post bail and has since been released.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the situation and has requested anyone with further information to come forward. Confidential tips can be directed to Deputy McCarter at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling (760) 240-7400, or to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME for those wishing to remain anonymous.





(Scroll Down To Comment)