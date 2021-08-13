Victorville man arrested dies at hospital after medical emergency

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to conduct a death investigation Wednesday morning in Victorville.

On August 11, 2021, at about 8:56 am, deputies responded to Park Avenue and Palmdale Road for a subject disturbance. It was reported a man was pacing back and forth and harassing a female at the bus stop, officials said.

Upon arrival, a deputy contacted the male, later identified as 50-year-old Rodney Coleman, a resident of Victorville.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Coleman was handcuffed without incident. “When the deputy attempted to close the car door, Coleman kicked at the deputy and exited the car. The deputy suffered a minor injury,” stated the release.

Emergency medical personnel responded and administered aid to the deputy. “Subsequently, Coleman began experiencing an unknown medical emergency. Medical personnel began treating Coleman at the scene, and CPR was administered,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Coleman was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators from the Specialized Investigations Division responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.

Officials said an autopsy will be conducted to determine Coleman’s cause of death.

The deputy was transported to a hospital for treatment. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Adrian Bustamante, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

