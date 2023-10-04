Victorville man arrested after throwing rocks at Baldy’s Market employees

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Monday, October 2, 2023, at around 1:55 pm, the police received a 911 call from Baldy’s Market in Phelan regarding an incident.

Officials said a 30-year-old Victorville man named Jonathan Delorisses entered the market and threw a rock at a customer.

“Employees told Delorisses to leave the market, and he picked up a squeegee and threw it at the employees.

Two of the employees followed Delorisses outside the store and instructed him to leave the premises, but he started throwing rocks at them again before fleeing.

Luckily, nobody was injured during the altercation.

Authorities later found Delorisses across the street from the market located at 9688 Phelan Road and arrested him without any issues. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held at the High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has information regarding the incident, they are urged to contact Deputy A.Salazar at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. You can also contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com if you wish to remain anonymous.

