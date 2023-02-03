Victorville man arrested after threatening to burn down the family’s home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Victorville man named Gabriel Magallanes was arrested after threatening to burn down his family’s home, officials said.

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 12:31 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call regarding two females, ages 18 and 15, who willingly left their home and were believed to be with Magallanes.

Officials said Magallanes was wanted for threatening to burn down the family’s home the day prior.

Deputies found him along with the females and both women were released. Magallanes was arrested for felony criminal threats.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

