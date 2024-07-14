 
Victorville Man Arrested After High-Speed Wrong-Way Pursuit on I-15 Freeway

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 47-year-old man from Victorville was arrested following a pursuit in which he drove the wrong way on the I-15 freeway.

At around 6:09 p.m. on July 12, 2024, a Victorville deputy noticed a Toyota Camry driven by a suspect involved in a domestic disturbance earlier in the day.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez reported that the suspect did not stop when the deputy attempted a traffic stop.

The pursuit began on Victorville city streets and continued onto the 15 Freeway heading south. After passing Oak Hill Road, the suspect made a U-turn and drove north on the 15 Freeway.

“The pursuit ended near the Ranchero off-ramp, and medical personnel were requested as a precaution to evaluate the suspect,” stated Rodriguez.

The suspect was cleared by medical staff and subsequently transported to the High Desert Detention Center for booking.

According to public jail records, the suspect, Jorge Alfonso Alvarez, is being held on a $100,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on July 16, 2024, at 12:30 p.m.


