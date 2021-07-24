Victorville man arrested after high-speed pursuit in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville man remains in jail after leading deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department on a pursuit.

It happened on Thursday night at about 6:55 pm, when a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Joshua Road, north of Zuni Road. The driver, later identified as 47-year-old Gary Phillip Uhas, failed to yield and led deputies on a high-speed pursuit.

With no regard for other vehicles or possible pedestrians, the suspect drove at high speeds along several residential streets. At one point, the pursuit made its way down an alleyway where the suspect rammed a wooden fence in order to go around a metal pole and drove through people’s yards.

(Credit: Sandra Haslam)

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect drove into a desert area and the vehicle became disabled. Uhas was taken into custody without incident and was booked at the High Desert Detention Center. He is being held on $100,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned on July 26th.

According to the County of San Bernardino public court records, Uhas has an active felony case filed on July 15, 2021, that includes a long list of charges. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest on the 19th.

No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.

(VVNG member Melissa Fenton shared a photo of where the pickup truck drove thru a wooden fence during the pursuit)

(Nikita Chilean said she was out walking her dogs when she saw the suspect and snapped a photo)

