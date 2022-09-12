Victorville man arrested after forcibly taking toddler from grandmother

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 68-year-old Victorville man was arrested after forcibly taking a toddler from the grandmother and refusing to give her back, officials said.

On Friday, September 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call in the 13500 block of Camellia Road in Victorville.

According to sheriff’s officials, the suspect identified as Curtis Weaver was in an argument with his roommate. “Weaver’s roommate was holding her 3-year-old granddaughter in her arms during the argument. Weaver grabbed the child out of her arms and barricaded himself in his room with the child,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks.

Officials said Weaver is not a relative of the juvenile and did not have permission to take her.

“Two other people at the house were able to enter Weaver’s room and attempted to remove the child from Weaver. Weaver brandished a handgun, ordering them to leave the room and did not release the child,” stated Parks.

Deputies arrived, and after a brief standoff took Curtis Weaver into custody without incident.

The child was uninjured. Deputy K. Riberich authored a search warrant for the residence. A loaded, un-serialized, 9mm Glock pistol and narcotics were located inside Weaver’s bedroom.

Curtis Weaver, who is a convicted felon, was booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $500,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Riberich, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

