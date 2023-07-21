Victorville man arrested after firing a gun in a residential neighborhood and fleeing

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Victorville man was arrested after firing a gun in a residential neighborhood and fleeing the scene, officials said.

On Wednesday, July 18, 2023, at approximately 9:10 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to reports of gunshots heard and a vehicle fleeing, near the 15000 block of Sitting Bull Street.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver, Marco Espino, was arrested and booked into custody at High Desert Detention Center for carrying a loaded firearm: not the registered owner, unlawful discharge of a firearm, large-capacity magazine, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

