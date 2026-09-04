Victorville Man Arrested After Deputies Find Stolen Property, Firearms And Ammunition During Search

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 45-year-old Victorville man was arrested after deputies investigating a vehicle theft recovered stolen property, firearm components, large-capacity magazines and ammunition during a search of a Victorville home, authorities said.

Raymond Gomez, 45, was arrested following the investigation on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies assigned to the Victorville Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team, or MET, were investigating a vehicle theft that occurred in Adelanto when the investigation led them to a residence in the 16600 block of Desert Lily Street.

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Deputies served a search warrant at the residence and located stolen property believed to be connected to the vehicle theft, according to the department.

Authorities said deputies also found short-barreled AR-style upper receivers, complete AR-style lower receivers, numerous large-capacity drum-style magazines and ammunition.

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Through further investigation, MET identified Gomez as a suspect. Authorities said Gomez was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a prior conviction.

Gomez was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of stolen property, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of an assault weapon.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the department’s reporting system.

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