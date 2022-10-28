Victorville man arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Victorville man was arrested after breaking into a restaurant in Apple Valley and running from the scene.

On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were conducting foot patrol at James Woody Park when they observed a suspicious vehicle circling the park with its lights off.

The driver, later identified as Tyler Finney, parked and exited the vehicle.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies lost sight of Finney and, a few minutes later, heard glass shatter at the Cachanilla Mexican Restaurant. “As deputies surrounded the business, Finney exited and a foot pursuit ensued. Finney was arrested a short time later. The $3,000 Finney stole was recovered and returned to the owner,” stated the release.

Finney was transported to the High Desert Detention Center where he was booked for commercial burglary and is currently out on bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Dominguez at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

