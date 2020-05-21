Victorville man arrested after attempting to hide in bed with a sleeping 3-year-old

VICTORVILLE, Calif.(VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Victorville man was arrested after he was caught trying to hide in a bed where a 3-year-old was sleeping, officials said.

At about 3:30 am, on Monday, May 20, 2020, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the 13600 block of Rockledge Drive.

The suspect, identified as Andy Josue Maravilla, was kicking the front security door of the residence.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “when the homeowner (victim) opened the door to talk to Maravilla, he began punching the victim in the face. The victim feared for the safety of his family and himself and closed the door. The victim tried to talk to Maravilla through the closed door, but Maravilla continued to yell and threaten the victim.”

Maravilla left the first location and walked to a motorhome parked on the street.

“He began yelling and banging on the door of the motorhome. An occupant of the motorhome opened the door to see what was going on and Maravilla pushed his way inside. When Maravilla became aware that deputies were there, he got into a bed where a 3-year old was sleeping, trying to hide. Deputies located Maravilla and took him into custody without further incident,” stated the release.

Maravilla was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for threatening crime with intent to terrorize, burglary, battery on a person, and vandalism.

In compliance with the statewide Emergency Bail Schedule, Maravilla’s bail for the battery on a person and vandalism charges was set at $0. Bail for the threatening crime and burglary charges was set at $125,000. He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on May 22, 2020.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Chamberlain at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

