Victorville man arrested after assaulting ex-wife and teenage daughter

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife and her 12-year-old daughter, officials said.

On April 24, 2021, at about 4:15 am, the suspect, Omar Pena, hit his 42-year-old ex-wife and her daughter multiple times at their home in the 13000 block of Silver Lake Place.

Sheriff’s officials said both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment and their conditions were not known.

Pena, 32, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting injury on a spouse/cohabitant, child cruelty, and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

According to booking logs, Pena is in violation of parole (PRCS) making him ineligible for bail. He was scheduled for a preliminary court appearance on April 29th.

