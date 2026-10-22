Victorville Man Arrested After Allegedly Pushing Victim Out Of Wheelchair And Assaulting Him

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 59-year-old Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery Wednesday night after allegedly pushing a man out of his wheelchair and assaulting him in a parking lot.

Deputies from the Victorville Station responded to the 15000 block of Palmdale Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. on October 21, 2026, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined John Ramirez approached the 26-year-old victim in a parking lot and took a bottle of alcohol from him.

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“The victim, who was in a wheelchair, was pushed out of the wheelchair by Ramirez and fell to the ground,” the department stated.

Authorities said Ramirez assaulted the victim multiple times, brandished a knife and threatened to harm him.

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Deputies searched the surrounding area and located Ramirez nearby. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not provided.

Ramirez was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available.

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