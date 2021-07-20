Victorville man arrested after 26-mile pursuit Saturday night

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old Victorville man was arrested for felony evading after leading deputies on a pursuit Saturday night.

On July 17, 2021, at approximately 11:40 pm, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the 13000 block of Ivanpah Road. Upon arrival, Deputy Ty James observed a vehicle leaving the area with no taillights.

Officials said, when Deputy James attempted a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Miguel Chavez, failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. Chavez led deputies on a 26-mile pursuit that started near Cronese Lane and Cochise Road in Apple Valley and ended in the area of Topaz and Luna Roads in Victorville.

According to a news release, “during the pursuit, Chavez drove at a high rate of speed and drove on the wrong side of the road, nearly colliding with several vehicles. Deputy Gabriel Dominquez conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, bringing the pursuit to an end.”



Chavez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for felony evading. He is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.



Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ty James at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

