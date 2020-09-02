Victorville man arrested after 100+ mph pursuit

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 45-year-old Victorville man was arrested after leading deputies on a dangerous high-speed pursuit and refusing to comply, officials said.

It happened at about 1:20 AM on Wednesday, September 2nd in the area of Apple Valley and Bear Valley Roads.

Sgt. James Evans from the Apple Valley Police Department observed a newer black Jeep SUV traveling westbound at a high rate of speed and activated his lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jeffrey Orr, accelerated away from the deputy at speeds of over 100 mph before turning into the community of Spring Valley Lake.

The suspect stopped the vehicle in front of a residence on Sunburst Avenue and refused to exit from the vehicle, officials said. After negotiating with Orr, he was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without further incident.

Jeffrey Thomas Orr was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for VC2800.2(A) felony failure to yield and is being held on a $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for arraignment on September 4, 2020.

As previously reported by VVNG, Orr was arrested in June of this year after he intentionally crashed his truck into his ex-wife’s garage while she and her 7-year-old child were inside, officials said. According to public court records, Orr accepted a plea deal for making criminal threats and the other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to misdemeanor probation for 36 months and 20 days in county jail with 10 days of credit time served and due to PC 4019 he served half of his sentence.

Anyone with information about the pursuit is asked to contact Deputy Kent Watson or Sergeant James Evans at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

