Victorville man arrested a second time for making terrorist threats

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man linked to a previous terrorist threat at a business in Victorville was arrested again after calling in a bomb threat, this time building in the town of Apple Valley building.

On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., deputies responded to the 14000 block of Dale Evans Parkway for the report.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “an employee received the threat when listening to voicemails from the weekend. Management evacuated the building, and all employees were moved to a safe location. When deputies arrived, a building search was conducted, and nothing suspicious was located.”

Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Leonard Ruiz, 58, a resident of Victorville.

“Ruiz was also linked to another terrorist threat report at a business in the City of Victorville,” stated the release.

With the assistance of deputies from the Victorville Police Department, a search warrant was authored for Ruiz’s residence. During the execution of the warrant, Ruiz was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for the bomb threat and terrorist threats. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Loup at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.