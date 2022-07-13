Victorville man accused of transporting a 15-year-old girl to Mexico for sexual activity

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old Victorville man accused of posing as a teenage boy to lure a 15-year-old girl into Mexico is scheduled to appear in court.

The suspect identified as Daniel Navarro, who sometimes posed online as “Angel,” was named Monday night in a federal criminal complaint that also charges a woman who allegedly helped Navarro contact minors and who apparently drove Navarro and the 15-year-old girl to Tijuana on July 1, the night before the girl’s scheduled quinceañera.

Navarro and his alleged accomplice identified as Julie Le, 20, of Garden Grove – were arrested Sunday night pursuant to state court warrants as they entered the United States from Mexico – 10 days after allegedly bringing the victim to Mexico.

The Department of Justice said in a news release that Navarro enticed the minor to have a sexual relationship before taking her to Mexico.

According to an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Navarro had an online relationship with the victim for the past year and on July 1st Navarro and Le entered Mexico with A.T. hidden in the backseat.

“The victim in this case – an Arizona girl identified in court documents as “A.T.” who was spending the summer in the Central Coast town of Nipomo – was rescued Monday morning from a residence in Tijuana by Mexican authorities,” stated the news release.

“A review of one of Navarro’s Instagram accounts, ‘dn.2021.01,’ revealed conversations between Navarro and A.T. on A.T.’s Instagram account in which Navarro professed his love for A.T. and discussed having sex with A.T. in order to impregnate her,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Navarro used social media in an attempt to convince one of A.T.’s relatives to run away with him and that Navarro tried to entice other teenage girls to send him sexual images.

Both defendants are expected to appear Tuesday in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

The charge of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a potential sentence of life without parole.

A criminal complaint contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

