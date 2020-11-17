Victorville man, 71, arrested for molesting a child under 14

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 71-year-old Victorville man was arrested for oral copulation and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, officials said.

On November 16, 2020, Detectives and Deputies with the Victorville Police Department began an investigation into reported sex crimes committed by the suspect identified as Arturo Lucero.

Deputies located and spoke to the suspect at his Victorville home. During the investigation, they learned he molested the victim multiple times during 2017 and 2018.

Lucero was arrested in the 13600 block of Dean Place and booked at High Desert Detention Center for oral copulation and lewd & lascivious acts with a young girl under the age of 14.

According to jail records, Lucero is being held on a $250,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment on November 17th.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and a photograph of the suspect is being released. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crosswhite at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

