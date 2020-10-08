Victorville man, 64, arrested for Lewd & Lascivious Acts with a Child by Force or Fear

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 64-year-old Victorville man was arrested for Lewd & Lascivious Acts with a Child by Force or Fear, officials said.

On September 27, 2020, the now 22-year-old female victim went to authorities and reported the abuse began when she was approximately 6-years-old and continued for approximately 8 years, while she lived with the suspect.

According to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s news release, multiple people were interviewed during the investigation.

“Through these interviews, investigators learned the suspect, Israel Hernandez Carballo, may have committed similar crimes prior to this case, in California and the State of Washington. Based on the information obtained, an arrest warrant for the suspect was authored and granted,” stated the release.

On September 29, 2020, the suspect was located and detained at his home on Sapphire Street in Victorville.

The suspect was transported to the Victorville Police Department where he was interviewed. He was subsequently arrested and transported to High Desert Detention Center where he was booked for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age, by force or fear.

In addition to living in the State of Washington, the suspect has lived in multiple cities in Southern California, including Montclair, Fontana, and Victorville. Investigators believe there may be additional victims that have not yet come forward and are releasing the suspect’s photograph.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crosswhite or Deputy C. DeKeyrel at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

