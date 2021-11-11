Victorville man, 57, arrested for distributing child porn

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 57-year-old internet predator from Victorville identified as Ronald Wilson Stretton.

Detectives from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered Stretton was downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.

On November 10, 2021, a search warrant was served at Stretton’s residence in the 13300 block of Mariposa Road. During the search warrant, Detectives seized multiple electronic devices.

According to a news release, “evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was located.

Detectives also located evidence Stretton was stalking young girls at local parks, schools, and public events and videotaping them. Detectives are working on determining which schools and parks Stretton frequented. They are also seeking the public’s help with identifying any possible victims.

Stretton was arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography and booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at:JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG or 909 356-3329

