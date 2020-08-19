Victorville man, 47, arrested after pursuit

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 47-year-old Victorville man arrested following a short vehicle and foot pursuit was found to be in possession of meth, officials said.

On Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:51pm, Deputies J. Mora and D. Steuerwald were on patrol in the City of Adelanto. “While driving behind Walmart at Palmdale and US Hwy 395, their patrol vehicle was almost struck by a green Saturn,” officials said.

Deputies activated their lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle and the driver, later identified as Gustavo Mares, attempted to flee from deputies by driving into the desert towards Seneca Road.

A two-mile pursuit ensued, which ended at Seneca and Diamond when Mares fled on foot from the vehicle. Mares was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Deputies located methamphetamine inside his vehicle.

Gustavo Mares was booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $100,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Mora or Deputy D. Steuerwald at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.