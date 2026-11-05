Victorville Man, 42, Arrested After Allegedly Brandishing Firearm On Seneca Road

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Victorville man was arrested on multiple weapons charges after deputies said he brandished a firearm.

Deputies from the Victorville Station responded to the 14000 block of Seneca Road at about 1:20 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2026, regarding an incident involving a firearm.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies learned Andy Collins had brandished a firearm in a public place. They located him walking away from a blue Dodge Charger.

During the investigation, deputies observed the handle of a handgun inside the vehicle. They obtained and served a search warrant on the Dodge.

The search resulted in the recovery of a black Taurus 9mm handgun, brass knuckles, one loaded large-capacity magazine, and two additional loaded magazines, officials said.

Investigators also determined the firearm had been illegally purchased, according to the statement.

Collins was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of possessing brass knuckles, carrying a loaded firearm, an unlicensed firearm sale, possessing a large-capacity magazine, and brandishing a firearm in a public place.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.

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