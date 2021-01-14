All News
Victorville man, 34, arrested for possession of child porn
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A cyber tip containing various images and videos of child pornography resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old Victorville man, officials said.
The tip was reported by an Electronic Service Provider (ESP) to investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC).
Through investigation, investigators determined the ESP account belonged to Eric Brown. On January 12th Investigators from CAC conducted an interview with Brown.
Brown was interviewed and at the conclusion of the investigation, he was arrested for possession of child pornography. Brown was subsequently booked into High Desert Detention Center and bail was set at $100,000.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is a member of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which works cooperatively with a vast network of local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to pursue those who violate crimes of child exploitation.
