Victorville man, 25, arrested on child porn charges

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A cyber tip led investigators to a Spring Valley Lake home where they arrested a 25-year-old man charged with allegedly downloading child pornography.

The suspect, Giovanni Dagostino, is being held on a half a million dollar bail following his arrest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the 18300 block of Par Lane.

Investigators from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children Division (CAC), began an investigation into a cyber tip that was reported by an Electronic Service Provider (ESP).

According to sheriff’s officials, the cyber tip contained various images and videos of child pornography and investigators determined the child pornography was downloaded at a home in Victorville.

Dagostino was contacted at his residence and following an interview, he was subsequently arrested for possession of child pornography and was booked into the West Valley Detention Center. His bail is set at $500,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.