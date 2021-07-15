Victorville man, 24, arrested for sexual abuse of a 4-year-old girl

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Victorville man was arrested for multiple crimes including sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Elijah Maury Thompson is being held without bail following his arrest on July 12, 2021, in the 13500 block of Cheshire Street in Victorville.

According to a news release, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC), began an investigation into a cyber tip that was reported by an Electronic Service Provider (ESP).

“The cyber tip reported various videos of child pornography were distributed online,” stated the release.

Through investigation, detectives determined the ESP account belonged to the suspect and also discovered correspondence from Elijah indicating he sexually abused the four-year-old victim, officials said.

Elijah was interviewed extensively by detectives and subsequently booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for violation of PC 288.7(b) lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 10, PC 287(c)(1) oral copulation, PC 289(a)(1)(b) sexual penetration with force and PC 311.11(a) possession of child pornography.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 21st inside a Victorville courtroom.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Gerard Deloria of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.



(San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department booking photo of Elijah Maury Thompson)

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is a member of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which works cooperatively with a vast network of local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to pursue those who violate crimes of child exploitation.

